Mayor of Iva helps put out mill fire

Jackson Mills is a landmark for Iva. It once employed hundreds of people in the area.



"Pretty much that’s why Iva is here," explained Mayor Bobby Gentry.

Gentry says it closed down about twenty years ago and has been falling apart since then.

"It's a hazard now,” explained Mayor Gentry, “It's a safety issue for our guys because of the craving in on the second floor."

Friday just after 3:00 PM Mayor Gentry and fire crews from four different departments responded to a call of smoke coming from the mill. Gentry has been a firefighter for more than 30 years.

Anderson County Fire Chief, Jimmy Sutherland says there were two small fires inside.

"Was suspicious because there is no electricity or nothing that should've started the fire,” explained Sutherland.

The larger of the 2 fires burned a hole into the floor of the building. Gentry hopes the town can tear down the building in the near future to avoid further emergencies.

Despite his father working in the same mill he found himself in, 30 years of firefighting experience tells him it’s the safest bet.

"It was a scare today because you never know who was in there and was actually the cause of the fire,” said Mayor Gentry.

No one was injured.

