Coroner identifies man dead after family found him in nearby Westminster pond

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >
Spartanburg County deputies arrested two men accused of beating another man and stealing his car on May 4.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two men are facing charges after shots were fired at a victim after an argument.More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
Troopers said in a crash in Spartanburg County claimed the life of one driver on Thursday.More >
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >
The company which owns Bucks Racks & Ribs, Greenville Bistro LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Greenville County and Sheriff Will Lewis for holding the business to the same consent orders that applied to the previous business at that location, Platinum Plus, and trying to stop the business from providing entertainment.More >
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >
