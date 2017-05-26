Coroner identifies man dead after family found him in nearby Westminster pond

The coroner said a man is dead after being found by his family face down in a pond on Friday.

Charlie King with Oconee County EMS told FOX they got the call around 7 p.m.

According to King, an adult male went missing Friday evening and his family went out looking for him. King said the family found him in a nearby pond and began performing CPR on him until first responders arrived. The incident happened on Cottontail Drive in the Oakway Community in Westminster.

Firefighters took over administering CPR to the victim upon arrival on the scene, King said. Deputies also responded to the incident.

The coroner said 68-year-old Michael S. Treadway of Cottontail Drive was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner, Treadway was mowing grass with a zero turn lawnmower near the pond when the lawnmower went down a hill into the body of water. The coroner believes the incident happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Treadway was found in the pond at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The coroner said an autopsy will be performed Sunday to determine Treadway's official cause of death.

