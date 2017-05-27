Buncombe Co. motorcyclist killed in collision on Long Shoals Roa - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe Co. motorcyclist killed in collision on Long Shoals Road

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police are investigating a fatal crash on Long Shoals Road.

Per police, the collision occurred Friday at approximately 5 p.m.

Police say a Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Long Shoals Road when it collided with a Plymouth Voyager that was attempting to make a left turn.

The driver on the motorcycle, 34-year-old James Daniel Justus of Arden, was pronounced dead on scene, police confirm.

An investigation is ongoing.

