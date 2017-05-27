Bomb squad uses robot to talk man out of harming himself in Anderson Co. roadway

A bomb squad, SWAT team and Anderson County deputies responded to a scene on Tony Street early Saturday morning.

Deputies say investigators were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. due to an individual in the road threatening to harm himself.

They say the man had barricaded himself inside of a home on Tony Street. After an hours-long standoff, the bomb squad was able to use a robot to talk the man out of harming himself.

The standoff ended around 7 a.m. The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Deputies say the individual was not threatening to harm anyone else.

