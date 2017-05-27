Overnight storms possible, unsettled through Monday

Generally unsettled weather can be expected through Monday, with periods of dry weather and stormy weather possible.

This evening, developing storms into western North Carolina are possible and could contain hail and damaging wind.

Overnight, another complex of storms could move into parts of the region…likely sometime after midnight. It remains a bit unclear as to the intensity of these storms, but gusty wind and heavy rain would be possible.

Sunday’s forecast remains highly uncertain and will be dictated largely by what happens early in the day. If things clear out and appreciable sunshine occurs, redeveloping afternoon storms would be possible…but it is entirely possible most of the area could be void of rain.

Monday’s forecast features similar uncertainty with respect to developing storms, but nonetheless they remain a possibility.

The bottom line – don’t cancel any of your plans that are outdoors…but do have a plan B in case threatening weather develops quickly. After Monday, the pattern quiets down with just a few showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

