Dispatch: EMS responding to 4-wheeler crash in Starr

Dispatch: EMS responding to 4-wheeler crash in Starr

STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said EMS is responding to the scene of a crash involving a 4-wheeler in Anderson County.

They said the incident happened on the 100 block of Carol Drive in Starr.

Dispatch said the call came in at 7:17 p.m.

SCDNR is also responding to the crash.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

