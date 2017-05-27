DNR: Man dead after drowning at Lake Greenwood

Officials with the SCDNR said a deadly drowning occurred at Lake Greenwood on Saturday.

SCDNR got the call around 7 p.m.

Robert McCullough with the SCDNR said Abbeville dive team was on scene. The dive team for the DNR is scheduled to return to the scene on Sunday.

The incident happened in the section of Lake Greenwood located in Greenwood County, according to McCullough.

McCullough said a man died, but he wasn't sure of the victim's age or identity.

According to the SCDNR, the man was on a boat with others and when they stopped the boat to cool off, the man jumped into the water and didn't resurface.

Another person on the boat at the time called 911.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Bomb squad uses robot to talk man out of harming himself in Anderson Co. roadway

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.