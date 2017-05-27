Sheriff: Two hospitalized after altercation between roommates, stabbing

Deputies said a stabbing occurred in Cherokee County on Saturday.

They said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on the 400 block of Swofford Ridge Road in Chesnee.

EMS responded to the scene as well as police.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff, the stabbing was the result of an altercation between two roommates.

The sheriff said one roommate was stabbed.

That roommate was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for treatment. The other was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public at this time.

