Staying humid today...Monday storms possible

Storm chances remain limited later today but could become more likely Monday.

After Saturday’s overnight storms, lingering rain is possible through the morning but should gradually dissipate before lunch. Thereafter, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs still reaching the 80s in the Upstate.

Depending on how quickly rain clears out, the atmosphere could become primed up to allow for thunderstorm development in the afternoon .However, confidence remains low on the prospects of widespread rain and storms forming.

The Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte still has a small risk of rain (20%) for the evening hours, but no major issues are expected.

Monday brings better storm chances to the region as a lingering front interacts with warm and humid air. A few storms could grow strong to severe with gusty wind/hail the primary concerns.

For the middle of the week, a few showers or even a storm or two could linger through Wednesday, but there are no current signals to suggest widespread rain and storms will occur.

