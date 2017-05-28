Tree falls on Yancey Co. home, several other WNC counties cleaning up damage from storms

Dispatchers with Yancey County communications said it's been a busy overnight cleaning up from heavy rain and severe winds that swept through the area early Sunday morning.

The dispatch supervisor said they got reports of at least 27 trees down across the area including one that fell onto a home on Sam Green Road in Burnsville.

Dispatchers said the man who lived in the home called 911 from outside of the home and no one was injured when the tree fell.

The NWS also reported downed trees in several other counties in Western North Carolina including Jackson, Macon, Madison and Transylvania counties.

A lieutenant with the Haywood County Sheriff's Office also said they are working to clear downed trees and power lines that fell near Highway 276.

In Madison County, dispatchers said at least a dozen trees went down overnight in the Laurel, Hot Springs, Marshall and Mars Hill areas.

The storm also took out power lines in the Laurel and Ebb Chapel areas, according to dispatch.

Several trees and power lines are also down in the Bryson City area, said Swain County dispatch.

There are no reports of injuries or accidents.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.