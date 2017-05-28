Duke Energy map shows thousands without power in Western North Carolina

Duke Energy reported thousands of outage overnight in Western North Carolina as heavy storms ripped through the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, crews are assessing the outages in Jackson County where 2,072 have been without power overnight.

Some outages in Jackson County were reported before midnight.

Duke Energy reported power should be restored for 1,030 customers in Mitchell County by 3 p.m. Sunday.

In Swain County, the power company does not have an estimated time of restoration for the 2,141 customers without power.

