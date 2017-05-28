Reported collision with injuries blocking roadway in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of reported collision on John Dodd Road. (5/28/17 FOX Carolina)

Scene of reported collision on John Dodd Road. (5/28/17 FOX Carolina)

First responders are on the scene of a collision on John Dodd Road at New Cut Road in Spartanburg on Sunday.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred at 11:30 a.m. and is listed with injuries.

FOX Carolina is on scene, working to learn more.

More news: Judge dismisses lawsuit against Clinton by Benghazi families

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.