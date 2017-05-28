Upstate Salvation Army officer sustains burns in house fire, home destroyed

A home owned by the Salvation Army was destroyed by flames Saturday night, displacing a family of three.

Fire fighters with the North Spartanburg Fire Department and Westview Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 200 block of Hunters Point Drive a little after 11 p.m.

According to North Spartanburg fire officials, the owner of the home is an officer with the Salvation Army. They say he sustained burns in the house fire and was transported to the burn center for treatment. The homeowner's wife and child were able to make it out safely with no injuries.

One firefighter was also injured in the blaze, but she is doing okay, fire officials confirmed.

The fire is not suspicious, it was ruled accidental.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: Man accused of shooting at two officers on the run

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.