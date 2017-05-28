Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 PM

The threat for strong storms returns this afternoon and evening, but the weather should quiet down through the rest of the week.

The risk for showers and storms will continue to gradually increase this afternoon and last into this evening. The primary window for strong storms will be from 4 PM until 11 PM, with gusty wind/hail accompanying the strongest storms. For now, the tornado threat looks extremely low. A severe thunderstorm WATCH is in effect until 9 PM.

Storm chances linger into Tuesday and will be primarily focused in the afternoon hours, but they should not be quite as organized or intense as Monday’s storms.

The rest of the week promises to bring a lull in the recent weather action – expect highs in the 80s with very low chances for a few showers. However, some storms could return by next weekend.

