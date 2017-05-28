Strong storms again Monday, then calming down

The threat for strong storms returns Monday afternoon, but the weather should quiet down through the rest of the week.

For the rest of the afternoon, a few showers and storms are possible…especially in the midlands towards the coast. A couple of showers could linger in the mountains through sunset as well.

Overnight, we should stay dry with some patchy fog possible…particularly in the mountains. Expect lows in the 60s.

For Memorial Day, showers and storms become likely in the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could grow strong to severe with damaging wind and hail the primary concerns. The tornado threat looks very low at this time. The peak time for developing storms would be 2 PM - 10 PM.

Storm chances linger into Tuesday and will be primarily focused in the afternoon hours, but they should not be quite as organized or intense as Monday’s storms.

The rest of the week promises to bring a lull in the recent weather action – expect highs in the 80s with very low chances for a few showers. However, some storms could return by next weekend.

