Clemson to host NCAA regional baseball championship

On Sunday, the NCAA announced that the Clemson Tigers had been selected to host an NCAA regional for the 71st annual Division I Baseball Championship.

Clemson was one of 16 programs selected to host this year, and was one of five ACC schools chosen to host a regional. The other ACC schools to host regional championship games are Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

Other schools hosting the championship are Arkansas, Florida, Houston, Kentucky, Long Beach State, Louisiana State, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, TCU and Texas Tech.

According to the Clemson University Athletics website, "it is the 15th time since 1980 that Clemson hosts a regional and second year in a row.

The Tigers will make their 9th NCAA Tournament appearance in a row, 30th in the last 31 years and 42 overall.

Click HERE to purchase tickets on the Clemson athletic ticket office online portal.

Regional ticket prices are as follows:

All-games ticket - $60 (Games 1-6 and a potential Game 7)

Single-game adult ticket - $15

Single-game youth ticket - $10

Single-game general admission ticket - $10 (only available if all reserved seats sell out)

