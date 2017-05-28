Coroner: Man dead after falling from second story roof in Greenville

Man dies after falling from roof in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 5/28/17)

The coroner said a man is dead after falling from a second story roof in Greenville on Sunday.

The incident happened as he was working for a roofing contractor at a home on the 1400 block of Roper Mountain Road.

According to the coroner, the man was transported to Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The victim's identification is still pending an autopsy.

