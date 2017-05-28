Deputies searching for runaway Henderson Co. teen - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for runaway Henderson Co. teen

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Henderson County deputies need your help to locate a runaway teen.

Deputies said 13-year-old Julio Lopez Hernandez left his residence on foot. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black jacket and carrying a gray and green backpack.

Hernandez is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 145 lbs with black hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (828) 697-4912.

