Dispatch: Crews responding to Woodruff fire

Dispatch: Crews responding to Woodruff fire

Posted: Updated:
Crews block off the road as they battle a fire in Woodruff. (FOX Carolina/ 5/28/17) Crews block off the road as they battle a fire in Woodruff. (FOX Carolina/ 5/28/17)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said crews are responding to a structure fire in Woodruff.

The call came in shortly after 10 p.m.

The incident happened at 552 North Main Street.

Dispatchers did not know of any injuries.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

