Deputy involved in crash on Fork Shoals Road

Troopers said a crash occurred in Greenville County early Monday morning.

The call came in at 12:38 a.m.

According to troopers, the crash happened at Fork Shoals Road and SC 418 in Simpsonville.

Injuries have been reported in the collision.

Dispatchers confirmed that a deputy was involved in the wreck, though they didn't know if was hurt. An ambulance was called to the scene, however.

