Tractor trailer fire shuts down Business 85 South in Spartanburg County

A tractor trailer fire shut down southbound lanes of Business I-85 Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes were closed at mile marker 2 and troopers said a detour was being setup along the frontage roads.

There was no word on any injuries involved in the tractor trailer fire.

The truck was carrying a Lipman Produce trailer.

