Police: Subway restaurant manager caught on camera stealing cash from safe

Spartanburg police have charged the manager of a Subway restaurant with breach of trust after the restaurant’s owner reported that money had been stolen from the safe.

Per Spartanburg Police Department incident reports, officers were called to the Subway inside Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Wood Street Sunday afternoon.

The complainant told officers that the restaurant’s manager, Marcus Thomas, was caught on surveillance footage entering the closed business and taking money from the safe.

Reports state the footage showed Thomas taking money at three different times between 9:14 p.m. on Saturday and 12:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Thomas was arrested Sunday on a breach of trust charge, according to Spartanburg County Detention Center online records.

