Lake Lure Arts and Craft Festival open Monday after weekend storm damage

The Lake Lure Arts and Craft Festival was back up and running on Monday after storm damage on Saturday caused the festival to close, according to town officials.

The town said severe thunderstorms came through Lake Lure, causing downed trees and power lines and significant damage to the craft festival vendor tents.

The festival reopened on Sunday and continues until 6 p.m. on Monday.

