Lake Lure Arts and Craft Festival open Monday after weekend stor - FOX Carolina 21

Lake Lure Arts and Craft Festival open Monday after weekend storm damage

Posted: Updated:
Lake Lure storm damage (Courtesy: Lake Lure FD) Lake Lure storm damage (Courtesy: Lake Lure FD)
Lake Lure storm damage (Courtesy: Lake Lure FD) Lake Lure storm damage (Courtesy: Lake Lure FD)
LAKE LURE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Lake Lure Arts and Craft Festival was back up and running on Monday after storm damage on Saturday caused the festival to close, according to town officials.

The town said severe thunderstorms came through Lake Lure, causing downed trees and power lines and significant damage to the craft festival vendor tents. 

The festival reopened on Sunday and continues until 6 p.m. on Monday.

PHOTOS: Memorial Day events across the area

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.