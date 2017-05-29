Clemson to host UNC Greensboro in 1st round, Gamecocks don't make the playoffs

The Clemson Tigers Baseball team will host UNC Greensboro in the first round of the regional playoffs, the team learned Monday during the NCAA Selection Show.

The teams will meet on Friday.

St. Johns and Vanderbilt are also playing in the regional.

#Clemson will take on UNC Greensboro first, St Johns and Vandy also in the regional. Tigers already knew they were in. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/8dhHftMqXA — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) May 29, 2017

The Gamecocks didn’t make the cut. They were one of the first four teams to be left out of regional play.

The #Gamecocks miss the NCAA Tournament. USC named one of the first 4 left out. @foxcarolinanews — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) May 29, 2017

MORE: Gamecock baseball team does not get NCAA tournament bid

The reigning national champions, Coastal Carolina University will not be returning to the championship to defend their title. The team didn't make the cut wither.

MORE: CCU baseball team left out of NCAA tournament

PHOTOS: Memorial Day events across the area

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.