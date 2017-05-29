Clemson to host UNC Greensboro in 1st round, Gamecocks don't mak - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson to host UNC Greensboro in 1st round, Gamecocks don't make the playoffs

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Clemson Tigers Baseball team will host UNC Greensboro in the first round of the regional playoffs, the team learned Monday during the NCAA Selection Show.

The teams will meet on Friday.

St. Johns and Vanderbilt are also playing in the regional.

The Gamecocks didn’t make the cut. They were one of the first four teams to be left out of regional play.

The reigning national champions, Coastal Carolina University will not be returning to the championship to defend their title. The team didn't make the cut wither.

