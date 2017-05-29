DNR officer, 1 other thrown into Lake Keowee after boat accident

A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.

DNR officials say the collision occurred between a 18-foot DNR boat and a pontoon. Both boats were traveling when the accident occurred at 3:15 p.m.

Three people were brought to Cane Creek boat landing to be checked by EMS after the accident. An officer was also checked by EMS.

Greg Lucas with the DNR said all patients sustained non-life threatening injuries.

