Upstate toddler unable to hear clearly after burglar smashes her hearing aid

An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.

Two-year-old Teyana’s life changed dramatically in February when she received a custom-made hearing aid that allowed her to hear clearly for the first time ever. And now her life has changed again.

Upstate toddler hears with both ears for the first time in touching video

Her mother Olga Arnold said someone smashed their way through the family’s Greenville home taking a TV and medications they need daily among other things. However, Arnold says the biggest loss was her daughter’s hearing aid.

"I wasn't hurt by the TV, didn't care. Then I got out and see her hearing aid on the floor, on the deck and I was like this is something against me,” Arnold said.

The burglars broke into the family’s home while they were away and left the smashed hearing aid on the porch when they left.

Arnold said Teyana was fitted for another hearing aid that will arrive in a few weeks, but right now she is unable to hear well.

At this time, no witnesses have come forward.

"It's heartbreaking because she knows its something that she needs, and to know that someone could be just that malicious to take it outside and crush it and leave it on the patio, its heartbreaking,” Oneshia Edens, Teyana's godmother said.

More news: DNR officer, 1 other thrown into Lake Keowee after boat accident

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.