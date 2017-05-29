Hickory Tavern offering free burgers to veterans, troops on Memorial Day

A sports bar and grill chain with locations in the Upstate and Asheville is showing its support for all veterans and troops on Memorial Day.

Hickory Tavern is rewarding veterans and active servicemen and women with a free burger all day Monday from open to close.

Veterans and troops will get their pick of one of Hickory Tavern's signature Gameday Burgers. The offer also includes a side of French Fries, Tavern Chips, Tater Tots or Broccoli.

"Memorial Day gives Hickory Tavern the opportunity to make a very small gesture to the brave men and women who served and are serving the United States armed forces to provide the blanket of freedom under which we all live," said Hickory Tavern CMO Thom Perez. "We look forward to welcoming guests on Memorial Day and treating vets and troops as we all remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom."

No purchase is necessary, just a military ID. To find a location near you, click here.

