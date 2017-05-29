Calmer weather ahead, but staying warm - FOX Carolina 21

Calmer weather ahead, but staying warm

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The weather begins to quiet down for the rest of the week before becoming unsettled again for the weekend.

Overnight into early Tuesday, a few lingering showers or storms are possible but most activity should weaken and/or dissipate by rush hour. Expect lows in the 60s.

For the rest of Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds will yield temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A couple of showers or storms could pop up in the afternoon, but coverage is expected to remain isolated at best…and most areas stay dry.

Wednesday will feature a slightly better potential of showers and storms in the mountains, but the Upstate has just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.

Thursday brings a dry day to the area before rain chances slowly begin to increase Friday. A better chance of rain and storms arrives for the weekend as a front approaches from the north.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.