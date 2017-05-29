Calmer weather ahead, but staying warm

The weather begins to quiet down for the rest of the week before becoming unsettled again for the weekend.

Overnight into early Tuesday, a few lingering showers or storms are possible but most activity should weaken and/or dissipate by rush hour. Expect lows in the 60s.

For the rest of Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds will yield temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A couple of showers or storms could pop up in the afternoon, but coverage is expected to remain isolated at best…and most areas stay dry.

Wednesday will feature a slightly better potential of showers and storms in the mountains, but the Upstate has just a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.

Thursday brings a dry day to the area before rain chances slowly begin to increase Friday. A better chance of rain and storms arrives for the weekend as a front approaches from the north.

