Calmer weather ahead, but still not rain-free

The weather quiets down a bit today after some active episodes over the holiday weekend. A few early morning leftover showers will be out and about, but safe to say most of those should dry up by rush hour.

Be on the lookout for patchy fog too as the sun mixes with clouds throughout the day helping temperatures get into the upper 70s in the mountains and lower 80s in the Upstate.

Rain chances remain in place both today and tomorrow, but much smaller than the past few days, so outdoor plans shouldn’t be in jeopardy as any rain that does form will be brief.

Thursday will be our driest day of the week with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s before more organized rain chances move back in Saturday and Sunday.

