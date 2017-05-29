Upstate McDonald's remember fallen soldiers with tables in their honor

Twelve McDonald's locations throughout the Upstate and Western North Carolina are paying tribute to those who gave their lives serving our country.

"Memorial Day is not just another day. It's an important day in our country to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Rick Stroupe, an area supervisor for McDonald's.

Stroupe said the fallen soldier tables hit close to home for many of the customers they serve each day.

"It just means a lot for us to be able to do this. Its one table in our store for us to show how appreciative we are of our military," said Stroupe.

The tables have an empty glass, a single red rose and a place setting, but no chair. The empty chair symbolizes a soldier that died while serving the country, and will not be coming home.

"We want them to have a good memory. We want them to know how appreciative we are for their service and their family member's sacrifice," said Stroupe.

This is the first year the fallen soldier tables have been on display, but Strope said it was such a success that their franchise plans to continue this tradition each Memorial Day.

