Cash unopposed in special election to fill SC Senate seat

Richard Cash. (Source: SC Senate) Richard Cash. (Source: SC Senate)
Republican Richard Cash heads into Tuesday’s special election to fill the SC State Senate District 3 seat in Anderson County uncontested.

The District 3 seat was previously held by Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant. Bryant become the state’s Lt. Governor after Gov. McMaster was sworn in in January.

Cash won a Republican Primary Runoff on April 25.

No Democrat or third party candidates registered to run.

Voters in District 3 can also vote for a “write-in” candidate Tuesday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

