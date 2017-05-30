Cash unopposed in special election to fill SC Senate seat

Republican Richard Cash heads into Tuesday’s special election to fill the SC State Senate District 3 seat in Anderson County uncontested.
The District 3 seat was previously held by Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant. Bryant become the state’s Lt. Governor after Gov. McMaster was sworn in in January.
Cash won a Republican Primary Runoff on April 25.
No Democrat or third party candidates registered to run.
Voters in District 3 can also vote for a “write-in” candidate Tuesday.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
