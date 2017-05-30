Broadway Lake Dam to close, lake to be refilled after DHEC approves repairs

Anderson County officials said crews will close the gate at the Broadway Lake Dam and begin refilling the lake Tuesday morning after a years-long repair process.

Officials said DHEC issued a poor rating for Broadway Lake Dam following a routine safety inspection in 2014. DHEC found soil erosion that occurred behind and under the outlet of the lake discharge pipe, which runs through the dam and connects with the riser in the lake.

The county then hired an engineering firm to explore repair options and costs.

Before the assessment was complete, South Carolina was hit with record rainfall and flooding in October 2015. DHEC again inspected the dam after the flooding and issued an emergency order requiring the county to lower the lake until necessary repairs were complete.

County officials said the repair design was later finalized and a Belton construction company was contracted to repair the dam at a cost of $582,155.

Officials said DHEC has conducted its final inspection of the dam repairs, and issued a Certificate of Completion and Operation so the dam could be closed and the lake could be refilled.

