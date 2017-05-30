Super Hero Cycle ride set for Saturday

Hundreds of upstate super heroes are hopping on their bikes this Saturday to benefit Miracle Hill.

The “Super Hero Cycle” ride will begin at GHS Greer Memorial Hospital at 7 a.m.

Miracle Hill said the ride will help support its programs to help the homeless and hungry, as well as help shelter and care for the more than 3,000 homeless children and adults that Miracle Hill serves in their shelters across the Upstate.

Head to miraclehill.org to learn more about the organization and how to register or donate to Super Hero Cycle.

