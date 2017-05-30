Detours begin Tuesday night at I-85, I-385 interchange

A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)
Bob's Place hosts clean up and cookout fundraiser after fire. (5/27/17)
Bob's Place hosts clean up and cookout fundraiser after fire. (5/27/17)
The Greenville Police Department hosted a Kid's Bike Fest on Saturday to allow Upstate kids to ride a safety course on their bikes and enter a drawing for a free helmet or bicycle.More >
The Greenville Police Department hosted a Kid's Bike Fest on Saturday to allow Upstate kids to ride a safety course on their bikes and enter a drawing for a free helmet or bicycle.More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >
Spartanburg firefighters found one person trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Drayton Street. Crews removed front and rear doors and had to push the dash to get the victim's legs free. Photos courtesy: Spartanburg Fire Dept.More >