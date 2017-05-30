Detours begin Tuesday night at I-85, I-385 interchange

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said detours will be in place through the work zones at the I-85 and I-385 interchange in Greenville Tuesday through Thursday night.

The detours will be in place as construction crews erect bridge girders over I-85.

The work will begin each night at 10 p.m.

Detours are as follows:

The detour will reroute traffic off of I-85 North Bound at Exit 51. This traffic will be routed to Exit 51-B to I-385 South Bound. Drivers will exit at Woodruff Road, cross the Woodruff Bridge and return to I-385 North Bound.

From this point, drivers will be able to take Exit 36-A to I-85 North Bound. Traffic signals along Woodruff Road at the ramps that provide access to and from I-385 will be controlled by the SC Highway Patrol. Lanes will be closed and the SC Highway Patrol will conduct pacing operations on I-85 South Bound to assist with the first night’s girder erection. On Wednesday night, May 31, a double left hand lane closure and detour of I-85 South Bound will be needed to route traffic onto the I-85 South Bound exit and entrance lanes.

The SCDOT urges drivers to use extra caution in the construction zones, be mindful of signs, and observe all posted speed limits.

As many as 50 workers will be present during the girder work.

