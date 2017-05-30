Ware Shoals PD searching for pickup that fled crash during Catfish Feastival

Police are searching for a similar vehicle with front-end damage in a V-shaped pattern (Courtesy: WSPD)

The Ware Shoals Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash during the Catfish Feastival.

The annual festival was held along the Saluda River in Ware Shoals on May 27 and 28.

Police are searching for a 90s-model Dodge Dakota that witnesses said sustained front end damage in a V-pattern, radiator damage, and a broken headlight.

Police released a photo of a similar vehicle and are asking people to keep their eyes peeled.

“The owner could be anywhere since this was during the Catfish Feastival,” police posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ware Shoals Police Department at 864-942-8632.

