Treasurer: SC babies born between May 29-31 can receive Future Scholar grants

South Carolina treasurer Curtis Loftis has a big birthday gift for babies born in South Carolina on the last three days of May.

Loftis said he has increased the state’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan's Palmetto Baby Grant Program to make grants available to all South Carolina babies born between May 29 and May 31.

Typically, the $5,290 grants are only available to babies born on May 29.

The funds will be applied to a Future Scholar 529 account that the Palmetto babies can later use to pay for college.

Loftis will make a visit to Greenville Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning to present a check and a gift basket to the family of one of this year’s grant recipients.

