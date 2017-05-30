Demolition begins at former Greenville News building

Workers on Tuesday began demolishing the former Greenville News building on South Main Street.

The building housed the newspaper for five decades before the Greenville News moved to a new, nearby facility in February.

The building and the four-acre block of downtown Greenville it sits on will be redeveloped into a hotel, apartments, office building, theater and more, according to plans released in 2014.

PREVIOUSLY: 'Greenville News' site plan released

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.