Demolition begins at former Greenville News building

Demolition underway at Greenville News building (May 30/ 2017/ FOX Carolina) Demolition underway at Greenville News building (May 30/ 2017/ FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Workers on Tuesday began demolishing the former Greenville News building on South Main Street.

The building housed the newspaper for five decades before the Greenville News moved to a new, nearby facility in February.

The building and the four-acre block of downtown Greenville it sits on will be redeveloped into a hotel, apartments, office building, theater and more, according to plans released in 2014.

