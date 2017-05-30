Police: Man angry over opossum in house held knife to woman's throat

Greer police said a man faces assault, kidnapping and weapons charges after he reportedly became agitated over an opossum being in the house and held a knife to his female roommate’s throat.

Police said the incident happened on around 11:30 p.m. on May 26 at a home on 10th Street.

Per incident reports, officers arrived to find a woman screaming. She and a witness, her daughter, told officers 68-year-old Morris Davis became agitated and began cursing loudly when an opossum got into an upstairs bedroom.

The victim said she asked the Davis to stop cursing and he removed a large serrated knife from a block in the kitchen and cornered her against a wall at the base of the stairs, then placed the knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. The victim said she began screaming for help. The daughter then reportedly ran down the stairs and said she would call 911.

Morris then reportedly threw the knife into the kitchen.

Police found Morris in his bedroom and placed him under arrest.

Morris was charged with assault and battery first degree, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

There was no word on what became of the opossum.

