Troopers: truck driver hit by tractor trailer in Piedmont - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: truck driver hit by tractor trailer in Piedmont

Posted: Updated:
The road sign at Shacklford Rd. (May 30, 2017/ FOX Carolina) The road sign at Shacklford Rd. (May 30, 2017/ FOX Carolina)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Shacklford Road in Piedmont was blocked Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer struck its driver, according to troopers with the SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the collision occurred on private property around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said a driver was warming up his truck when it popped into gear and struck the driver. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, Shacklford Road was blocked at South Burty Road and Piedmont Highway.

By 10:20 a.m. the road had reopened.

MORE NEWS: Detours begin Tuesday night at I-85, I-385 interchange

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.