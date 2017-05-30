Troopers: truck driver hit by tractor trailer in Piedmont

The road sign at Shacklford Rd. (May 30, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

Shacklford Road in Piedmont was blocked Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer struck its driver, according to troopers with the SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the collision occurred on private property around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers said a driver was warming up his truck when it popped into gear and struck the driver. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, Shacklford Road was blocked at South Burty Road and Piedmont Highway.

By 10:20 a.m. the road had reopened.

