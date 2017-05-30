Lidl announces grand opening dates for Greenville, Spartanburg stores

Lidl’s first two South Carolina stores will open on June 15 in Greenville and Spartanburg, the German grocery chain announced Tuesday.

Officials said both stores will kick off a four-day grand opening celebration starting with a ribbon cutting at 7:40 a.m. on June 15.

The Greenville and Spartanburg stores are among nine that Lidl will open in the U.S. on June 15. A total of 20 will open this summer.

“We cannot wait to open our first South Carolina stores on June 15,” Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US stated in a news release. “We are looking forward to opening our doors to our new customers in Greenville and Spartanburg, and introducing them to grocery shopping that’s retooled and refreshed. Lidl is committed to delivering our customers less complexity, lower prices, better choices, and greater confidence.”

Lidl shoppers can enjoy groceries and other items at costs as much as 50 percent lower than other supermarkets, the news release stated.

In addition to the low prices, the stores will offer grand opening deals, free reusable bags during the grand opening, and the first 100 customers in line will receive a wooded coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards.

The Greenville store is located at 2037 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The Spartanburg store is located at 8180 Warren Abernathy Highway.

