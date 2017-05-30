Lidl announces grand opening dates for Greenville, Spartanburg stores

A zookeeper killed by a tiger in an enclosure at a UK zoo was doing the job she loved, according to her mother.More >
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >
Spartanburg police have charged the manager of a Subway restaurant with breach of trust after the restaurant’s owner reported that money had been stolen from the safe.More >
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >
A new clue has emerged in the killings of a southeast Missouri woman and her daughter nearly 20 years after their deaths.More >
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
An enraged Bryce Harper charged the mound, fired his helmet and traded punches to the head with San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland after getting hit by a fastball, setting off a wild brawl during the...More >
Dustin Chapman was diagnosed with a rare disease called Achalasia three years ago. He has only one wish to help make him feel better: to sing a song with season ten American Idol winner and North Carolina native, Scotty McCreery.More >
Demolition crews have begun tearing down the building that has stood on South Main Street for five decades.More >
A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)
Bob's Place hosts clean up and cookout fundraiser after fire. (5/27/17)
The Greenville Police Department hosted a Kid's Bike Fest on Saturday to allow Upstate kids to ride a safety course on their bikes and enter a drawing for a free helmet or bicycle.More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
