Disabled American Veterans donate van to VA outpatient center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC

Two Upstate chapters of Disabled Americans Veterans worked together to donate a van to the Greenville VA Outpatient Clinic.

DAV chapters from Greenville and Greer donated the van to the clinic and held a dedication ceremony on Tuesday

Officials with the DAV said the van cost $36,000.

The van will be used to transport veterans between the Greenville outpatient center and the Dorn VA hospital in Columbia.

