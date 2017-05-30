Deputies: Inmate damaged sprinkler, flooded jail cell

An inmate at the McDowell County jail now has another charge added to his long list of offenses after deputies said he damaged a sprinkler and caused his jail cell to flood.

Deputies said Ryan Scurry, 36, of Greensboro was arrested by Marion police officers on April 30 and placed in the McDowell County jail.

On May 9, deputies said he damaged the sprinkler head inside his cell, causing it to flood the room. The damage was estimated at $1,500.

Scurry was in jail on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple assault, resisting a public officer, shoplifting, driving while impaired and two counts of driving while license revoked.

After the sprinkler stunt, deputies said they added an additional charge: criminal damage to property.

