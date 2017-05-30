Deputies: Woman faces attempted murder charges after stabbing

Pickens County deputies said a Liberty woman was arrested after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they were called to an address on Anthony Road in Pickens around 4:45 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found a woman who had an injury to her side that appeared consistent with a stab or puncture wound.

Another woman and a male were at the home when the violence broke out.

Deputies said the victim identified the other woman as her attacker.

21-year-old Sydney Ann Sanders was arrested at the scene. Deputies said she was charged with attempted murder.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, deputies said.

