Deputies: VA child abuse suspect arrested in Upstate

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a fugitive wanted out of Virginia was arrested after a traffic stop.

Deputies said late Thursday night 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Patrick was a passenger in a vehicle which was pulled over for erratic driving on Highway 59. Patrick said she didn't have any identification with her but provided authorities with a fake name and date of birth, according to deputies.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found an ID with her correct information and learned she had an outstanding warrant out of Virginia. According to the arrest warrant, Patrick is accused of child abuse and distribution of a schedule III controlled substance.

She was taken into custody and charged with providing false information.

