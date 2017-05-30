Deputies: 2 teens among injured after shooting in Abbeville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: 2 teens among injured after shooting in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were injured after a shooting incident on Sunday.

Deputies said the incident occurred at Grey Rock Estates.

Two teenagers were injured in the shooting a third person was injured after being run over by a vehicle, according to deputies.

