Jury selection begins for NC minister accused in member beating

Pickens County deputies said a Liberty woman was arrested after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.More >
Pickens County deputies said a Liberty woman was arrested after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.More >
A zookeeper killed by a tiger in an enclosure at a UK zoo was doing the job she loved, according to her mother.More >
A tiger killed a zookeeper in an enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park in the hamlet of Steeple Gidding, near Cambridge, United Kingdom, on Monday morning, according to a post on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Facebook page.More >
Lidl’s first two South Carolina stores will open on June 15 in Greenville and Spartanburg, the German grocery chain announced Tuesday.More >
Lidl’s first two South Carolina stores will open on June 15 in Greenville and Spartanburg, the German grocery chain announced Tuesday.More >
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >
A boat accident sent a DNR officer and one other person flying into Lake Keowee Monday afternoon.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >
An Upstate toddler is now unable to hear well after burglars smashed her hearing aid over the weekend.More >
South Carolina treasurer Curtis Loftis has a big birthday gift for babies born in South Carolina on the last three days of May.More >
South Carolina treasurer Curtis Loftis has a big birthday gift for babies born in South Carolina on the last three days of May.More >
Spartanburg police have charged the manager of a Subway restaurant with breach of trust after the restaurant’s owner reported that money had been stolen from the safe.More >
Spartanburg police have charged the manager of a Subway restaurant with breach of trust after the restaurant’s owner reported that money had been stolen from the safe.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a deadly collision on Tuesday is under investigation.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a deadly collision on Tuesday is under investigation.More >
Demolition crews have begun tearing down the building that has stood on South Main Street for five decades.More >
Demolition crews have begun tearing down the building that has stood on South Main Street for five decades.More >
A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
A look at the 2017 Memorial Day events across the Upstate (May 29, 2017)More >
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)
Coca-Cola 600. (5/28/17)
Bob's Place hosts clean up and cookout fundraiser after fire. (5/27/17)
Bob's Place hosts clean up and cookout fundraiser after fire. (5/27/17)
The Greenville Police Department hosted a Kid's Bike Fest on Saturday to allow Upstate kids to ride a safety course on their bikes and enter a drawing for a free helmet or bicycle.More >
The Greenville Police Department hosted a Kid's Bike Fest on Saturday to allow Upstate kids to ride a safety course on their bikes and enter a drawing for a free helmet or bicycle.More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Brew in the Zoo. (5/26/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
Clemson University honors U.S. service members at Scroll of Honor Memorial. (5/25/17)More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
The coastal science professor known as "Dr. Beach" released his annual list of America's best beaches.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Ten of the 15 fastest-growing US cities in 2016 were in the South, with Greenville, SC breaking the top five, according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >
Damage in the Prosperity and Pomeria areas of Newberry County of SCEMD said a reported tornado moved through the area.More >