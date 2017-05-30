Deputies: Upstate couple woke up to naked sex offender in bedroom

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.

Deputies said around 1 a.m. on May 24, a couple who lives on Highway 56 woke up to Thomas Andrew Pate standing completely naked in their bedroom door. Pate is a registered sex offender.

A struggle ensued between the homeowner and Pate, at which time the suspect fled into a nearby field, deputies said.

Investigators who responded to the scene were unable to locate Pate.

In the same area around 6 a.m., deputies said they received a call about a stolen vehicle where a woman woke to find her SUV gone. It was later recovered in Spartanburg County. Pate has been linked to the vehicle theft, investigators said.

Pate is wanted for first-degree burglary, indecent exposure, breach of peace aggravated nature and grand larceny.

According to SLED, Pate was convicted in Georgia in 1998 of aggravated sodomy.

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch and 200 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office at 864-984-4967.

