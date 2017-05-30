Deputies: Bystanders stop knife-wielding suspect chasing child i - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Bystanders stop knife-wielding suspect chasing child in NC park


Michael Ray (Source: JCSO) Michael Ray (Source: JCSO)
SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after he was accused of a chasing a young child with a knife.

Deputies said on May 27 they were called to Mark Watson Park where a group of bystanders were physically detaining the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Michael Ray. Deputies said he was seen by several witnesses chasing a 7-year-old child through the park with a knife.

Several adults including the victim's father held Ray on the ground until deputies got on scene.

Investigators said they recovered a knife during the incident.

Ray was arrested and charged with intoxicated and disruptive, simple assault, assault on a child under 17 and going armed to the terror of people.

