Firefighter, resident hospitalized after Spartanburg Co. house fire

A firefighter in Spartanburg County remains out of work after a house fire on Saturday.

The North Spartanburg Fire District was called to a house fire around 11 p.m. at a home on Hunters Pointe Drive. Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a heavily-involved garage fire spreading into a room above the garage and the entire attic space.

A resident of the home was transported to Spartanburg Regional for burns. One firefighter also sustained non-serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. NSFD said the firefighter remains out of work.

A second firefighter was treated on scene for a heat-related illness and has since returned to work.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. Investigators said it appears vapors from a motorcycle fuel tank ignited as the resident was opening the garage door.

