‘House of Cards’ season 5 premieres, and Gaffney comes in at a critical time

Kevin Spacey seen at the "House of Cards" event at the Netflix FYSee exhibit space. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

NOTE: The following story is about as spoiler-free as you’re going to get for Season 5 of House of Cards. However, there will be spoilers for Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4 below.

The tales of the fictional Gaffney congressman who lied, cajoled and murdered his way to the top is back for another season, released Tuesday by streaming service Netflix.

Season 5 of “House of Cards” has some echoes of the 2016 presidential election and some aspects of the show have come true to life. Mick Mulvaney, the real-life Republican who represented the congressional district that the character Democrat Frank Underwood held, is now working for the White House.

You’ll also be remiss to see some signs, both literal and figurative, of the real-life campaigns that took up much of last year. The series was shot and finished before the election ended, so anything that might seem like a reference to real life is coincidence, with some possible art imitating life.

“House of Cards” has put Gaffney on the map. Fans may remember early in Season 1, Frank Underwood pays a visit to his hometown, where his home and the Peachoid is the emphasis of much of the episode. References and visits have happened in the seasons since, and tourism officials in Gaffney have said the fictional references in the show have meant real-life interest in the city.

In Season 5, the Cherokee County town, a place that, in the show, Underwood both loves and despises with the fire of a thousand suns, he relies on it again at a critical time in this season’s overall plot. No spoilers on how or why, but we’ll just say there are people he trusts there more than anyone else.

In real life, the actor who places Frank Underwood, Kevin Spacey, has paid visits to Gaffney, and has even take a picture at the water tower that’s been immortalized in the show. Netflix also set up an Underwood “campaign headquarters” last year in Greenville before the South Carolina Republican primary.

This season, like the others, is 13 episodes and is available now on Netflix.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.